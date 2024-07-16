City of Rockwall presents Concerts by the Lake: David Whiteman Band

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of David Whiteman Band

David Whiteman Band is one of the most versatile and entertaining party bands in America. Led by vocalist-guitarist David Whiteman, this 13-piece band combines a mix of musicianship, vocals, sound, and stage lighting. They cover genres like Top 40, pop, R&B, funk, hip-hop, rock, Latin and dance music, including current hits and classics dating back to the 1960s.

David Whiteman Band is one of the most versatile and entertaining party bands in America. Led by vocalist-guitarist David Whiteman, this 13-piece band combines a mix of musicianship, vocals, sound, and stage lighting. They cover genres like Top 40, pop, R&B, funk, hip-hop, rock, Latin and dance music, including current hits and classics dating back to the 1960s.

WHEN

WHERE

The Harbor Rockwall
2059 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032, USA
https://www.rockwall.com/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.