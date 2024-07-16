City of Rockwall presents Concerts by the Lake: David Whiteman Band
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of David Whiteman Band
David Whiteman Band is one of the most versatile and entertaining party bands in America. Led by vocalist-guitarist David Whiteman, this 13-piece band combines a mix of musicianship, vocals, sound, and stage lighting. They cover genres like Top 40, pop, R&B, funk, hip-hop, rock, Latin and dance music, including current hits and classics dating back to the 1960s.
WHEN
WHERE
The Harbor Rockwall
2059 Summer Lee Dr, Rockwall, TX 75032, USA
https://www.rockwall.com/
TICKET INFO
Admission is free.
