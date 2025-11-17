City Park presents Holiday Village: A Return to Candlelight

City Park will present Holiday Village: A Return to Candlelight, a family-friendly holiday event that blends Candlelight traditions with new fun. Visitors can enjoy live music, strolling carolers, children's activities, a festive artisan market, and a special visit from St. Nick.

