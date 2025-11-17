City Park presents Holiday Village: A Return to Candlelight

City Park will present Holiday Village: A Return to Candlelight, a family-friendly holiday event that blends Candlelight traditions with new fun. Visitors can enjoy live music, strolling carolers, children's activities, a festive artisan market, and a special visit from St. Nick.

City Park
1515 S Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/holidayvillage

$5-$10

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
