CityLine Merry Market

CityLine’s Merry Market features more than 70 local makers and vendors offering handmade goods, vintage finds and unique gifts. Visitors can take in the holiday lights, grab a bite from their favorite CityLine restaurant, listen to live music and check a few names off their nice list while at it.
CityLine’s Merry Market features more than 70 local makers and vendors offering handmade goods, vintage finds and unique gifts. Visitors can take in the holiday lights, grab a bite from their favorite CityLine restaurant, listen to live music and check a few names off their nice list while at it.