CityLine Merry Market

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of CityLine Plaza

CityLine’s Merry Market features more than 70 local makers and vendors offering handmade goods, vintage finds and unique gifts. Visitors can take in the holiday lights, grab a bite from their favorite CityLine restaurant, listen to live music and check a few names off their nice list while at it.

CityLine’s Merry Market features more than 70 local makers and vendors offering handmade goods, vintage finds and unique gifts. Visitors can take in the holiday lights, grab a bite from their favorite CityLine restaurant, listen to live music and check a few names off their nice list while at it.

WHEN

WHERE

CityLine Plaza
1150 State St, Richardson, TX 75082, USA
https://citylinedfw.com/events/cityline-merry-market-sat-2026/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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