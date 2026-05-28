Clark, Pell & King Productions presents Momma Won't Die

Inspired by true events, Momma Won’t Die follows three generations of Southern women navigating death, dysfunction, and long-buried family tensions as their 108-year-old matriarch refuses to let go. Packed with sharp humor, emotional honesty and eccentric small-town characters, the play blends Southern Gothic charm with heartfelt family storytelling.

The dark Southern comedy was written by Dallas actress and first-time playwright Patty Pell and her daughter Laurie Grigsby. it will be directed by Del Shores.