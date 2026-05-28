Clark, Pell & King Productions presents Momma Won't Die

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Image courtesy of Clark, Pell & King Productions

Inspired by true events, Momma Won’t Die follows three generations of Southern women navigating death, dysfunction, and long-buried family tensions as their 108-year-old matriarch refuses to let go. Packed with sharp humor, emotional honesty and eccentric small-town characters, the play blends Southern Gothic charm with heartfelt family storytelling.

The dark Southern comedy was written by Dallas actress and first-time playwright Patty Pell and her daughter Laurie Grigsby. it will be directed by Del Shores.

Inspired by true events, Momma Won’t Die follows three generations of Southern women navigating death, dysfunction, and long-buried family tensions as their 108-year-old matriarch refuses to let go. Packed with sharp humor, emotional honesty and eccentric small-town characters, the play blends Southern Gothic charm with heartfelt family storytelling.

The dark Southern comedy was written by Dallas actress and first-time playwright Patty Pell and her daughter Laurie Grigsby. it will be directed by Del Shores.

WHEN

WHERE

Kalita Humphreys Theater
3636 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75204, USA
https://www.mommawontdie.com/

TICKET INFO

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