Classic Albums Live presents The Eagles: Hotel California
eventdetail
Image courtesy of Classic Albums Live
Classic Albums Live features a modern-day orchestra that brings the world's greatest records to life note for note and cut for cut. At this concert, they'll perform The Eagles' Hotel California in its entirety.
Classic Albums Live features a modern-day orchestra that brings the world's greatest records to life note for note and cut for cut. At this concert, they'll perform The Eagles' Hotel California in its entirety.