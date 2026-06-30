Classic Albums Live presents The Eagles: Hotel California

Classic Albums Live features a modern-day orchestra that brings the world's greatest records to life note for note and cut for cut. At this concert, they'll perform The Eagles' Hotel California in its entirety.

Classic Albums Live features a modern-day orchestra that brings the world's greatest records to life note for note and cut for cut. At this concert, they'll perform The Eagles' Hotel California in its entirety.

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