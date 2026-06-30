Classic Albums Live presents The Eagles: Hotel California

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Classic Albums Live

Classic Albums Live features a modern-day orchestra that brings the world's greatest records to life note for note and cut for cut. At this concert, they'll perform The Eagles' Hotel California in its entirety.

Classic Albums Live features a modern-day orchestra that brings the world's greatest records to life note for note and cut for cut. At this concert, they'll perform The Eagles' Hotel California in its entirety.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/classic-albums-live-performs-the-eagles-hotel-california

TICKET INFO

$30-$75

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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