Club Chris Tour with Chris Olsen & Ryan Trainor

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Chris Olsen

Viral social media star Chris Olsen and podcaster Ryan Trainor will come to Dallas as part of the Club Chris Tour with Chris Olsen & Ryan Trainor. The comedic duo will present a 90-minute variety show, blending Chris' musical theater performances with Ryan's infectious energy as he turns the crowd into karaoke stars.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/club-chris-tour-with-chris-olsen-dallas-texas-03-28-2025/event/0C006151DD893B72

TICKET INFO

$42 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
