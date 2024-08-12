Coco & Clair Clair in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Coco & Clair Clair

Pop rap duo Coco & Clair Clair come to Dallas in support of their new album, Girl.

Pop rap duo Coco & Clair Clair come to Dallas in support of their new album, Girl.

WHEN

WHERE

The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
1323 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/coco-clair-clair-girl-tour-2024-dallas-texas-10-24-2024/event/0C0060FA043A6A99

TICKET INFO

$36 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.