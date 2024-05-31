Quantcast

Codiciado in concert

eventdetail
Photo by LaloTheGiant

Mexican singer Codiciado comes to Irving in support of his 2023 album, Golpes De La Vida.

WHEN

WHERE

The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
300 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/codiciado-ando-enfocado-tour-irving-texas-10-10-2024/event/0C0060A9D59340DD

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
