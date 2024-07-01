Quantcast

Coin in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Coin

Coin comes to Dallas in support of their new album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore.

Coin comes to Dallas in support of their new album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore.

WHEN

WHERE

South Side Ballroom
1135 Botham Jean Blvd #101, Dallas, TX 75215, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/608937/coin-tickets

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.