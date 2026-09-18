Cole Vernon presents Emerging SOuLOS: Celestia

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cole Vernon

Emerging SOuLOS: Celestia is a dance performance that unites professional and pre-professional artists through new, original works. Envisioned as a recurring platform in the Dallas dance scene, this edition features eight solos created and performed by professional Dallas dance artists on 4X4 platforms inspired by the eight planets; the pre-professional collection of dancers in ROOTS will perform transitional ensemble works between each solo.

This production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.

Emerging SOuLOS: Celestia is a dance performance that unites professional and pre-professional artists through new, original works. Envisioned as a recurring platform in the Dallas dance scene, this edition features eight solos created and performed by professional Dallas dance artists on 4X4 platforms inspired by the eight planets; the pre-professional collection of dancers in ROOTS will perform transitional ensemble works between each solo.

This production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/cole-vernon-emerging-soulos-celestia

TICKET INFO

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