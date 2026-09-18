Cole Vernon presents Emerging SOuLOS: Celestia

Emerging SOuLOS: Celestia is a dance performance that unites professional and pre-professional artists through new, original works. Envisioned as a recurring platform in the Dallas dance scene, this edition features eight solos created and performed by professional Dallas dance artists on 4X4 platforms inspired by the eight planets; the pre-professional collection of dancers in ROOTS will perform transitional ensemble works between each solo.

This production is part of AT&T Performing Arts Center's Elevator Project.