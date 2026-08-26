The 13th annual Collin County Fall Home & Garden Show brings together the best in home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living and gardening. Visitors can enjoy exclusive show-only discounts, connect with industry experts and experience activities for the whole family.

The 13th annual Collin County Fall Home & Garden Show brings together the best in home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living and gardening. Visitors can enjoy exclusive show-only discounts, connect with industry experts and experience activities for the whole family.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.