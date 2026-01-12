Commemorative Air Force presents The Victory Ball

Commemorative Air Force and the Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center will present its annual gala, The Victory Ball, celebrating the nation’s military aviation history.

Inspired by the legendary USO dances of World War II, the Victory Ball is more than a gala, it’s an immersive experience. Guests are invited to don their finest 1940s-era attire or cocktail attire and dance the night away to the timeless music of the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Surrounded by beautifully restored vintage aircraft, visitors will feel the spirit of the Greatest Generation come alive.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy exceptional dining, lively entertainment, and moving tributes that honor the men and women who served the nation. The Victory Ball brings together veterans, active-duty service members, aviation enthusiasts, and supporters for a shared celebration of freedom, sacrifice, and service.