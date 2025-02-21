Conduit Gallery presents Annabel Daou "as if they were sure to find their way" opening reception

Conduit Gallery will present the exhibition "as if they were sure to find their way" by Lebanese-born, New York-based artist, Annabel Daou. This is the artist’s ninth solo exhibition at the gallery.

In this new body of work, Daou explores themes of ownership and dispossession, permanence and impermanence. The act of cutting away, for the artist, is a means of both revealing and obscuring, as well as an attempt to play with ideas of weight and weightlessness. Words and images appear caught in nets of microfiber paper, held in place for a moment, like fragments of thought or memory, even as their meaning remains fugitive.

There is a sense of movement and malleability to these works, which resemble threadbare fabric or fragile tapestries. The hand-cut netlike structures break apart in places and are either visibly repaired by the artist or left frayed.

The grid-like structures of the two large thistle drawings are created from the cutout remains of other works. Thistles, markers of place, replace language, becoming netlike themselves in their interlacement. For Daou, the globe thistle native to Lebanon is a familiar object from her past that has appeared in her work at times of struggle. Daou sees the larger thistle pieces as landscapes of adversity and enticement.

Whereas the grid or blocklike ground in the larger thistle pieces is suggestive of building and structure, the fencelike pattern that figures in other works conjures barriers or boundaries. There is the sense that some intuited notion or object lies just out of reach.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 19.