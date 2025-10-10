Conduit Gallery presents Johnny Floyd: "I Am the Spell" opening reception

The works in "I Am the Spell" are an attempt at invocation. They are the result of a meditative approach to process, seeking to create objects that perform as temporal cenotaphs. Composed through layered processes of disruption and reconstitution, these paintings are an attempt to push beyond the surface plane. These are not pictures. The folks in these paintings are spells.

This shift toward rupture, materiality, and time-based presence responds to the conditions of the moment:a moment defined by the smooth acceleration of automated systems, where creative labor is increasingly abstracted and aesthetic histories are flattened into algorithmic sameness. Within this context, the cultural and visual languages of Black people, already historically extracted, commodified, and misrepresented, are further threatened by erasure.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through November 22.