Conduit Gallery presents Kendall Glover: "Dynamatic" opening reception

Conduit Gallery will present "Dynamatic," an exhibition of sculptures and textiles by Brooklyn-based artist, Kendall Glover. At first sight, Kendall Glover’s steel sculptures might belie her background in textile studies and more strongly suggest the virile heritage of monumental American metal sculptors. While the latter may be unavoidably present, it is in reality of only distant concern to the artist, its specificity being firmly upstaged by her use of the wide potential offered by an array of materials ranging from cast and constructed metals to crocheted thread in the scope of this presentation, and extending to rattan reed, collage, and a wide range of found materials beyond the curatorial premise of "Dynamatic," the current exhibition at the Gallery.

"Dynamatic" presents a selection of works from three distinct sculptural series, all produced within the last year. Most loudly staking a claim to commanding the gallery space are three tubular steel sculptures, that seem as poetic as they are industrial, their multi-gauge tubes curiously connected together with both welds and wing-nuts. Another series presents small experimental works in bronze that have been cast from intriguing constructions made from bent rattan held together by thread, creating a quite mysterious presence through the process of their transformation into metal. The most discreet series of the three continues the artist’s interest in the subtle ambiguities of materials, through the production of a large number of silver-leafed crocheted works. The Quasars at once evoke textiles, drawing and architecture, as well as abstract form that nevertheless suggests purpose and artifact.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through May 30.

