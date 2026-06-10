Conduit Gallery presents "LIFE-SIZE" and "Safety in Numbers" opening reception

Conduit Gallery will open two new exhibitions Catherine Howe: "LIFE-SIZE" and Michael Frank Blair: "Safety in Numbers."

"LIFE-SIZE" is an exhibition of botanical paintings that move between representation and pure abstraction, worked in acrylic, iridescent mineral pigments, and metal leaf on canvas.

Working across canvas and linen, Blair's gestural mixed media paintings conjure sports fields and parking lots, shields and tapestries, forcing roundness against flatness in works that carry equal measures of rigor and wit.

The exhibitions will be on view through July 25.