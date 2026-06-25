Coppell Arts Center presents Behind the Lines: A 9/11 Story

Created by internationally acclaimed jazz musician Dominick Farinacci and combat veteran Jaymes Poling, Behind the Lines: a 9/11 Story is a live story, music, and theatre performance set against the tragedy of the September 11 attacks and the war that followed.

World Trade Center firefighter Bill Spade - the sole survivor from FDNY Rescue Company 5 - and Poling, a three-tour Afghanistan combat veteran with the 82nd Airborne Division, relive their experiences and find an unexpected bond in strength, meaning, and the weight of what they continue to carry after service.