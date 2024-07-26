Coppell Arts Center presents The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of America’s Got Talent

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs. These dogs are not only professional athletes, but they are also lovable pets that adore meeting new audiences. Visitors can laugh, cheer, and have a blast watching big air stunts, frisbee freestyle routines, high jumping, agility, and other extreme dog sports.

WHEN

WHERE

Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St, Coppell, TX 75019, USA
https://www.coppellartscenter.org/events/detail/2024-canine-stars-stunt-dog-show

TICKET INFO

$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
