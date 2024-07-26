Coppell Arts Center presents The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show
Photo courtesy of America’s Got Talent
The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show features a world-class team of dog trainers and their adopted dogs. These dogs are not only professional athletes, but they are also lovable pets that adore meeting new audiences. Visitors can laugh, cheer, and have a blast watching big air stunts, frisbee freestyle routines, high jumping, agility, and other extreme dog sports.
