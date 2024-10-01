Coppell Arts Center presents Uptown

Uptown is a group of vocalist that blends contemporary radio hits and classic Motown music, mixing the classiness of young Temptations, the moves of the Jackson 5, and the liveliness of Bruno Mars. Each member of the collective is a soloist, bringing a unique flavor of performance.
WHEN
WHERE
Coppell Arts Center
505 Travis St, Coppell, TX 75019, USA
https://www.coppellartscenter.org/
TICKET INFO
$42
