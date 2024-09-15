Core Theatre presents The 39 Steps

eventdetail
Image courtesy of The Core Theatre

The 39 Steps is a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. The two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance.

WHEN

WHERE

The Core Theatre
518 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://thecoretheatre.org

TICKET INFO

$15-$20

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
