Core Theatre presents The 39 Steps

The 39 Steps is a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre. The two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance.
WHEN
WHERE
The Core Theatre
518 W Arapaho Rd, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://thecoretheatre.org
TICKET INFO
$15-$20
