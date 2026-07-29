Council for Life presents 25th Anniversary Celebrating Life Luncheon

Council for Life will present their 25th anniversary Celebrating Life Luncheon: A Legacy of Love and Life. Heisman Trophy winner, ESPN and SEC football college commentator, author, and life advocate Tim Tebow will be the featured speaker.

Money raised will help fund grants to 33 carefully vetted and selected beneficiaries who serve those experiencing unplanned pregnancies. These beneficiaries provide women and families with a spectrum of free, compassionate support, including medical care, maternity housing, pregnancy resources, parenting and life skills education, fatherhood initiatives, and student sexual risk avoidance education.