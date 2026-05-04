The Cover-to-Cover Music Festival will include performances by three cover bands and casino-style gaming with Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant game tables. Featured performers include Hard Night's Day, The Meat Sweats, and The Central Standard Band.

The Cover-to-Cover Music Festival will include performances by three cover bands and casino-style gaming with Choctaw Casino & Resort - Durant game tables. Featured performers include Hard Night's Day, The Meat Sweats, and The Central Standard Band.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.