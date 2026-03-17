Craighead Green Gallery presents "Chris Stewart, Jon Krawczyk, and Arturo Mallmann" opening reception

Environment is often understood as something external - the world that surrounds us. Yet it is just as much something internal, shaped by memory, emotion, perception, and presence. The spaces we move through are never entirely neutral; they carry the traces of how we experience them and how we imagine our place within them.

The exhibitions by Chris Stewart, Jon Krawczyk, and Arturo Mallmann challenge the idea of environment as something stable or fixed. Stewart dissolves landscape into fragments of atmosphere and memory. Krawczyk turns sculpture into a reflective instrument that captures and distorts the space around it. Mallmann constructs psychological interiors where architecture, light, and figure merge into dreamlike tension.

Across these three practices, environment ceases to function as scenery. Instead, it becomes something unstable - something shaped through perception, emotion, and the presence of the viewer.

The exhibitions will remain on display through April 25.