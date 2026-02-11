Craighead Green Gallery presents "Daniel Angeles, Carole Pierce, and Ian Grieve" opening reception

How do stories take shape? Where do they begin - and who gets to finish them? In this three-person exhibition, Daniel Angeles, Carole Pierce, and Ian Grieve explore visual storytelling as a shared yet deeply varied practice. Through narrative imagery, atmospheric suggestion, and imaginative construction, their works reveal how stories emerge through paint, light, and gesture - unfolding through what is seen, felt, and interpreted.

Though distinct in visual language, the artists find resonance in their commitment to storytelling as an open process. Angeles builds intimate watercolor narratives shaped by love, loss, resilience, and return; Pierce evokes story through landscape and shifting light, allowing memory and emotion to surface without a fixed narrative; and Grieve constructs playful, figurative scenes through chance, imperfection, and personal mythology, where meaning remains fluid and unresolved.

Together, the works offer a dynamic and layered experience - one that invites viewers to step into the role of reader, discovering stories that continue to take shape through looking, feeling, and connection.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 21.