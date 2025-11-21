Craighead Green Gallery presents "Faith Scott Jessup, Linda McCall, and Damián Suárez" opening reception

In this three-person exhibition, Faith Scott Jessup, Linda McCall, and Damián Suárez each explore the idea of belonging - how personal history, cultural heritage, and imagination intertwine to shape the way people see the world. Though distinct in visual language, their works find resonance in this shared human inquiry.

Jessup paints nature as a vessel of remembrance and renewal; McCall interprets the fleeting emotion of place through the sensibility of an impressionist; and Suárez constructs geometric thread works that speak to lineage, rhythm, and transformation.

Together, they offer a vibrant and diverse experience, one that moves fluidly between realism, impressionism, and abstraction, and invites reflection on who people are, where they come from, and how they find meaning in connection.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through January 10.