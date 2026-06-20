Craighead Green Gallery presents "New Texas Talent 33" opening reception

For 33 years, New Texas Talent has provided a platform for emerging artists working outside the traditional gallery system. As one of the state’s longest-running juried exhibitions dedicated exclusively to unrepresented artists, the exhibition offers a rare opportunity for artists to gain visibility among collectors, curators, critics, and the broader arts community while introducing audiences to new artistic positions shaping the future of Texas art.



This year’s exhibition received a record-breaking number of submissions, with 572 artists from across Texas submitting more than 1,500 artworks for consideration. From this unprecedented pool, juror Daisha Board selected 50 works for inclusion in the exhibition. The resulting presentation offers a compelling cross-section of contemporary artistic practice, revealing the breadth of ideas, materials, and perspectives currently shaping the state’s cultural landscape.



Visitors will encounter artists working across painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, installation, and other disciplines, each bringing a distinct point of view. Together, the selected works reveal the concerns, aspirations, and creative energy emerging from studios throughout Texas today.



Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through August 22.

