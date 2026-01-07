Craighead Green Gallery presents "Reality Is Only Your Perception" opening reception

"Reality Is Only Your Perception" is a group exhibition that brings together six artists who challenge the viewer’s perception through materially driven and visually destabilizing approaches. Using unexpected materials, distorting recognizable imagery, and creating new visual experiences through optical effects and spatial tension, the artists invite viewers to question not only what they are seeing, but how they are seeing it. Reality emerges through the act of looking, shifting as materials, images, and surfaces challenge what people expect to see.

Across the exhibition, known forms are reconfigured until they verge on abstraction, surfaces appear to vibrate or shift, and images resist immediate comprehension. These disruptions are not meant to obscure meaning, but to expand it. By destabilizing visual expectations, the artists open space for new readings and personal interpretation. Materiality plays a crucial role in shaping these perceptual experiences. Whether through layered processes, constructed surfaces, or carefully calibrated visual rhythms, each artist treats material as an active agent rather than a neutral vehicle. The works demand attention, rewarding sustaine looking with moments of recognition, disorientation, and discovery.

The exhibit will feature works by Damián Suárez, Adam Ball, Kelsey Irvin, Chris Stewart, Marla Ziegler, and Shawn Smith.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on view through February 21.