Cris Worley Fine Arts presents Dan Jian: "Distance of Seeing" opening reception

Cris Worley Fine Arts will present "Distance of Seeing," an exhibition of recent drawings by Dan Jian, exploring the shifting relationship between observation, memory, and the materiality of an image.

Working from fragments of landscapes, figures, and everyday encounters, Jian brings disparate forms into unexpected relationships. Her drawings emerge through collecting, assembling, and revising, allowing images to develop without necessarily resolving into a coherent whole.

Jian describes her drawings as collections of fragments, each carrying traces of a previous life into a new surreal composition. A leg, a staircase, or a distant hill may become the starting point for an image whose eventual form remains uncertain. She likens the process to a Frankenstein-like creature coming to life, with the challenge of giving its assembled parts a measure of grace. The resulting drawings balance construction and accident, allowing disparate elements to coexist in tension, uncertainty, and harmony.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 19.

