Cris Worley Fine Arts presents Kelli Vance: "My Eyes Closed" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Kelli Vance

Cris Worley Fine Arts will present "With My Eyes Closed," a solo exhibition of new paintings by Kelli Vance that reconsiders the femme fatale through questions of female agency, vulnerability, and power.

Drawing on the imagery of Renaissance painting and the Pre-Raphaelite movement, Vance revisits an archetype historically shaped by anxieties surrounding women’s sexuality and independence. Her subjects inhabit moments of uncertainty and anticipation, their intentions unresolved and their actions suspended at the threshold of consequence.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 19.

Cris Worley Fine Arts will present "With My Eyes Closed," a solo exhibition of new paintings by Kelli Vance that reconsiders the femme fatale through questions of female agency, vulnerability, and power.

Drawing on the imagery of Renaissance painting and the Pre-Raphaelite movement, Vance revisits an archetype historically shaped by anxieties surrounding women’s sexuality and independence. Her subjects inhabit moments of uncertainty and anticipation, their intentions unresolved and their actions suspended at the threshold of consequence.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 19.

WHEN

WHERE

Cris Worley Fine Arts
1845 E Levee St #110, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://www.crisworley.com/exhibitions/kelli-vance6

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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