Cris Worley Fine Arts presents Kelli Vance: "My Eyes Closed" opening reception

Cris Worley Fine Arts will present "With My Eyes Closed," a solo exhibition of new paintings by Kelli Vance that reconsiders the femme fatale through questions of female agency, vulnerability, and power.

Drawing on the imagery of Renaissance painting and the Pre-Raphaelite movement, Vance revisits an archetype historically shaped by anxieties surrounding women’s sexuality and independence. Her subjects inhabit moments of uncertainty and anticipation, their intentions unresolved and their actions suspended at the threshold of consequence.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through December 19.

