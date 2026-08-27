Cristela Alonzo: The Midlife Mixtape Tour

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Photo courtesy of Cristela Alonzo

Cristela Alonzo is a powerhouse comedian, writer, and actress whose sharp wit and infectious charm have made her a standout voice in comedy. Her latest Netflix comedy special, Upper Classy (2025), follows the success of her previous hits, Middle Classy and Lower Classy, a trilogy that hilariously traces her journey from humble beginnings to unapologetic self-awareness. As an actor, On the acting front, Alonzo has appeared in the Netflix movie The Laundromat, her own ABC sitcom, Cristela, and Cars 3.

Cristela Alonzo is a powerhouse comedian, writer, and actress whose sharp wit and infectious charm have made her a standout voice in comedy. Her latest Netflix comedy special, Upper Classy (2025), follows the success of her previous hits, Middle Classy and Lower Classy, a trilogy that hilariously traces her journey from humble beginnings to unapologetic self-awareness. As an actor, On the acting front, Alonzo has appeared in the Netflix movie The Laundromat, her own ABC sitcom, Cristela, and Cars 3.

WHEN

WHERE

Majestic Theater
1925 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.axs.com/events/1579467/cristela-alonzo-tickets?cid=usaffdostuff

TICKET INFO

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