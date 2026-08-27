Cristela Alonzo: The Midlife Mixtape Tour

Cristela Alonzo is a powerhouse comedian, writer, and actress whose sharp wit and infectious charm have made her a standout voice in comedy. Her latest Netflix comedy special, Upper Classy (2025), follows the success of her previous hits, Middle Classy and Lower Classy, a trilogy that hilariously traces her journey from humble beginnings to unapologetic self-awareness. As an actor, On the acting front, Alonzo has appeared in the Netflix movie The Laundromat, her own ABC sitcom, Cristela, and Cars 3.