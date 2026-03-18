Crohn's and Colitis Foundation presents Dallas Take Steps
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Photo courtesy of Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
Crohn's and Colitis Foundation will present Dallas Take Steps, their largest fundraising event campaign, where they raise funds to accelerate research, advance treatments, and provide programs and support to improve the quality of life for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
Crohn's and Colitis Foundation will present Dallas Take Steps, their largest fundraising event campaign, where they raise funds to accelerate research, advance treatments, and provide programs and support to improve the quality of life for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).