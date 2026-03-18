Crohn's and Colitis Foundation presents Dallas Take Steps

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation will present Dallas Take Steps, their largest fundraising event campaign, where they raise funds to accelerate research, advance treatments, and provide programs and support to improve the quality of life for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Crohn's and Colitis Foundation will present Dallas Take Steps, their largest fundraising event campaign, where they raise funds to accelerate research, advance treatments, and provide programs and support to improve the quality of life for those living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

WHEN

WHERE

Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve
5901 Los Rios Blvd, Plano, TX 75074, USA
https://takesteps.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/Dallas2026

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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