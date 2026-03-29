Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Carolyn Brown: "Intersections" opening day

Dallas-based artist Carolyn Brown, first inspired by the monumental wonders of Egypt, has spent more than 50 years photographing architectural sites around the world. Drawing from her archive, she now creates new work in triptych, a format traditionally associated with religious art, to explore layered narratives across three panels.

Featuring art and architecture from the Middle East, North Africa and the Mediterranean, Brown’s side-by-side compositions invite viewers to compare textures, forms and shared cultural heritage, revealing connections that span geography and generations.

The exhibition will remain on display through March 28, 2027.