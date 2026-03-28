Crow Museum of Asian Art presents Du Chau: "Tracing the Threads of Memory" opening day

In the solo exhibition, "Tracing the Threads of Memory," Du Chau captures the ephemeral nature of memory with the delicate mediums of piano wire and porcelain. Each work reflects Chau’s childhood in Vietnam and enduring tenets of his adult life, anchored by themes of food, family, plants and seeds that trace resilience, growth and joy throughout his migration from Vietnam to Texas.

A central work, Seeds of Memory, combines new and preexisting components in an additive process that speaks to cycles of growth and labor while marking a turning point in Chau’s oeuvre in monumentality and scale. Materiality plays a vital role in Chau’s practice, with porcelain’s translucency and music wire’s structural support serving as visual metaphors for lived experience and remembrance. Recognizable natural forms, from blossoming tendrils to willow branches and bitter gourd, invite viewers to trace their own personal memories through relationships with food, plants and familial bonds.

Chau is the third artist featured in the Crow Museum’s Texas Ties series, dedicated to presenting artists with significant roots in Texas.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 27.