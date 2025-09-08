Crow Museum of Asian Art presents "Fire and Earth: Early Chinese Pottery from the MacLean Collection" opening day

Crow Museum of Asian Art will present "Fire and Earth: Early Chinese Pottery" from the MacLean Collection. The exhibit highlights a remarkable look at early Chinese ceramic traditions drawn from one of the most significant private collections in the U.S., this exhibition, consisting of 45 pottery vessels selected from the MacLean Collection. The exhibit offers insights into ancient craftsmanship, aesthetic innovation and the material culture of early China.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 27, 2026.