Crow Museum of Asian Art presents "The Hedge of Halomancy" opening day

"The Hedge of Halomancy" is an immersive multimedia experience by artist duo Himali Singh Soin and David Soin Tappeser, known professionally as hylozoic/desires. The exhibition explores the history of the British Inland Customs Line through the reimagined narrative of a fictional halomancer, or salt reader, named Mayalee.

With moving image, sound and sculptural elements inspired by salt, the installation examines colonial power, trade and the enduring cultural significance of one of history's most valuable commodities.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 7, 2027.