Crow Museum of Asian Art presents "Twisted, Plaited, Sculpted: Collection of the Carl & Marilynn Thoma Foundation" opening day

Highlighting one of the four major collecting areas of the Thoma Foundation, "Twisted, Plaited, Sculpted" illustrates the vast breadth and expressive possibilities of woven bamboo as an artistic medium. The exhibition features 22 works by 17 artists, including Living National Treasures Fujinuma Noboru and Fujitsuka Shosei.

Derived from plants, bamboo art is continually reshaped and manipulated to push the boundaries of natural form. Ranging from human figures and abstract forms to dream-like basketry, the exhibition interrogates everyday plant materials more routinely seen in gardens, crop fields and local landscapes to reorient perceptions of how nature and art are intertwined.

A contemporary companion installation by Mumbai-based artist Shakuntala Kulkarni will also be on view along with video and three photographic works, extending the exhibition's exploration of plant-based materials from Japan to India. Known for her life-sized armor-like sculptures woven from cane, Kulkarni explores biological forms in relation to contemporary urban life. Her work has gained international attention, including a series of commissions for Dior's 2024 ready-to-wear collection.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 31, 2027.