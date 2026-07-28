Crow Museum of Asian Art presents "Unseen Worlds: Southeast Asian Textiles from the Spancake Collection" opening day

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Crow Museum of Asian Art

Drawn from the Houston-based collection of Steve and Jenny Spancake, "Unseen Worlds: Southeast Asian Textiles from the Spancake Collection" features approximately 150 Southeast Asian textiles, objects, jewelry and ephemera.

Representing cultures across Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, the works reflect the remarkable cultural diversity of the region. At the heart of the exhibition are textiles that reveal complex relationships among humans, plants, animals, spirits and other entities across space and time.

The naga, or divine sea serpent, serves as a visual and thematic thread throughout the exhibition, interweaving themes of Buddhism, shamanism, the celestial realm and animism while exploring transformation in the afterlife.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 20, 2027.

Drawn from the Houston-based collection of Steve and Jenny Spancake, "Unseen Worlds: Southeast Asian Textiles from the Spancake Collection" features approximately 150 Southeast Asian textiles, objects, jewelry and ephemera.

Representing cultures across Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, the works reflect the remarkable cultural diversity of the region. At the heart of the exhibition are textiles that reveal complex relationships among humans, plants, animals, spirits and other entities across space and time.

The naga, or divine sea serpent, serves as a visual and thematic thread throughout the exhibition, interweaving themes of Buddhism, shamanism, the celestial realm and animism while exploring transformation in the afterlife.

The exhibition will remain on display through June 20, 2027.

WHEN

WHERE

Crow Museum of Asian Art of the University of Texas at Dallas – UT Dallas campus
777 Loop Rd SW, Richardson, TX 75080, USA
https://crowmuseum.org/exhibition/unseen-worlds-southeast-asian-textiles-from-the-spancake-collection/

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