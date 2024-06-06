Quantcast

Crown The Empire in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Jacob Moniz

Crown The Empire comes to Dallas in support of their 2023 album, Dogma.

Crown The Empire comes to Dallas in support of their 2023 album, Dogma.

WHEN

WHERE

House of Blues Dallas
2200 N Lamar St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/crown-the-empire-not-dead-yet-dallas-texas-08-31-2024/event/0C0060BFCBFC4E62

TICKET INFO

$39 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.