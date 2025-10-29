CultureMap City Rink

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of CultureMap

CultureMap is skating into the holidays with a festive holiday ice rink in the heart of Downtown Dallas. The CultureMap City Rink presented by Verizon will transform Main Street Garden into a festive winter destination, complete with themed programming, community events, and special experiences throughout the season.

Special events include a tree lighting ceremony on November 29, Family Movie Night on select Fridays (December 5, 12, and 19), Date Skate on select Wednesdays (December 3, 10, 17, and 24), and Santa Skate on December 7.

WHEN

WHERE

Main Street Garden Park
1902 Main St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://cityrink.culturemap.com/

TICKET INFO

$18 (includes skate rental and 75 minutes of ice time)

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
