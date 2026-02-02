Cystic Fibrosis Foundation presents Dallas Wine Opener: Wine, Dine & Derby

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation North Texas Chapter

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will present the Dallas Wine Opener, their signature spring fundraiser, bringing together Dallas’ top chefs, premium wines, and the city’s most engaged philanthropic community for an evening benefiting the fight against cystic fibrosis.

The event features an elevated culinary experience from some of Dallas’ most celebrated chefs, led by Chef Kent Rathbun as Lead Chef, alongside a curated selection of exceptional wines, cocktails, and Southern-inspired bites. Guests will enjoy casino-style games, a dynamic silent and live auction, and exciting on-site giving opportunities, all set against a festive Kentucky Derby, inspired backdrop.

WHEN

WHERE

On The Levee
1108 Quaker St, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
https://events.cff.org/dallaswineopener

TICKET INFO

$225-$500; Sponsorships start at $2,500.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
