Cystic Fibrosis Foundation presents Dallas Wine Opener: Wine, Dine & Derby

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will present the Dallas Wine Opener, their signature spring fundraiser, bringing together Dallas’ top chefs, premium wines, and the city’s most engaged philanthropic community for an evening benefiting the fight against cystic fibrosis.

The event features an elevated culinary experience from some of Dallas’ most celebrated chefs, led by Chef Kent Rathbun as Lead Chef, alongside a curated selection of exceptional wines, cocktails, and Southern-inspired bites. Guests will enjoy casino-style games, a dynamic silent and live auction, and exciting on-site giving opportunities, all set against a festive Kentucky Derby, inspired backdrop.

