Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Tri Delta presents Cookies & Castles

The Dallas Alumnae Chapter of Tri Delta will present Cookies & Castles, benefiting the Scottish Rite for Children in Frisco. Visitors can decorate gingerbread houses in person or pick up their decorating kit to-go. They can also make endless trips to the premium candy bar to select their decorations.

The event will provide pre-built gingerbread houses and icing, over 20 varieties of candy for decorating, character visits from Santa and his friends, and snacks like popcorn and corn dogs.