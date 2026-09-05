Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Autumn at the Arboretum

At the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden's annual Autumn at the Arboretum, the Pumpkin Village transforms with Harvest Hues, a reimagining inspired by modern and contemporary artists, featuring more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash and six larger-than-life Pumpkin Houses honoring the works of Basquiat, Rothko, Bourgeois, Mondrian, M.C. Escher, and Pollock.

Families can enjoy seasonal activities throughout the garden, including strolling through Pumpkin Village, STEM-centered programming in the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden, and evening events like Pumpkins & Pints. The garden also offers a Sensory-Friendly Evening creating an inclusive experience for guests who prefer a calmer environment. Visitors can stroll through Autumn at the Arboretum and experience the season as Dallas paints in Harvest Hues.