Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Autumn at the Arboretum

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Photo courtesy of Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

At the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden's annual Autumn at the Arboretum, the Pumpkin Village transforms with Harvest Hues, a reimagining inspired by modern and contemporary artists, featuring more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash and six larger-than-life Pumpkin Houses honoring the works of Basquiat, Rothko, Bourgeois, Mondrian, M.C. Escher, and Pollock.

Families can enjoy seasonal activities throughout the garden, including strolling through Pumpkin Village, STEM-centered programming in the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden, and evening events like Pumpkins & Pints. The garden also offers a Sensory-Friendly Evening creating an inclusive experience for guests who prefer a calmer environment. Visitors can stroll through Autumn at the Arboretum and experience the season as Dallas paints in Harvest Hues.

At the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden's annual Autumn at the Arboretum, the Pumpkin Village transforms with Harvest Hues, a reimagining inspired by modern and contemporary artists, featuring more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash and six larger-than-life Pumpkin Houses honoring the works of Basquiat, Rothko, Bourgeois, Mondrian, M.C. Escher, and Pollock.

Families can enjoy seasonal activities throughout the garden, including strolling through Pumpkin Village, STEM-centered programming in the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden, and evening events like Pumpkins & Pints. The garden also offers a Sensory-Friendly Evening creating an inclusive experience for guests who prefer a calmer environment. Visitors can stroll through Autumn at the Arboretum and experience the season as Dallas paints in Harvest Hues.

WHEN

WHERE

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218, USA
https://www.dallasarboretum.org/autumn-at-the-arboretum/

TICKET INFO

$17.95-$25.95

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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