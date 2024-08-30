Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden presents Autumn at the Arboretum: Texas Town

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden will present the return of its iconic fall festival, Autumn at the Arboretum: Texas Town. Visitors will be immersed in Texas history as the Lakeside Exhibit Area transforms into a celebration of pioneer life, set amidst 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash throughout the garden.

Guests can explore six pumpkin houses, each representing a unique aspect of Texas pioneer life. From the rustic charm of a log cabin to the bustling energy of a local saloon, the exhibit offers a glimpse into the lives of early Texans. Guests can also explore a pioneer farmstead, a quaint general store, a simple sod house and a one-room schoolhouse. Each home in Texas Town has detailed historical markers, providing insights into daily life, and the historical importance of pioneer-era structures across Texas.

Complementing the Texas Town exhibit, Autumn at the Arboretum also features the colors of fall with 150,000 autumnal flowers, including marigolds, chrysanthemums, pentas, and more, accented by the vibrant hues of pumpkins, gourds, and squash.