Dallas Arboretum presents 38th Annual Mad Hatter’s Tea: The Art of the Garden

Celebrating its 38th year, Mad Hatter’s Tea has been an ongoing fundraising event sponsored by the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden. Funds raised assist with the development, growth and maintenance of A Woman’s Garden, a major garden at the Dallas Arboretum, and the only public garden in the nation conceived, constructed and maintained by the funding efforts of women.

Guests, taking the theme of The Art of the Garden, as inspiration for their sophisticated, glamorous, and delightfully lavish hats, will be able to view the springtime azalea displays and other flowers. The morning includes a Welcome Reception, Fashion Show produced by Jan Strimple featuring fashions by by Esé Azénabor, a stroll in the gardens and luncheon.