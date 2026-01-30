Dallas Architecture Forum presents Aisha Ballesteros, Benedikt Fahlbusch & Javier Sanchez

The Dallas Architecture Forum continues its 2025-2026 Lecture Series with acclaimed architects Aisha Ballesteros, Benedikt Fahlbusch and Javier of JSa Architecture.

JSa, a studio founded in 1996 by Javier Sánchez, Hon. FAIA, utilizes "urban acupuncture" to produce comprehensive architectural interventions that contribute to the reconversion, rehabilitation and restoration of the urban fabric. Javier Sanchez and his partners Aisha Ballesteros and Benedikt Fahlbusch lead a team of over 50 architects, designers, urbanists and engineers in both Mexico City and a secondary studio in Lima, Peru.

The studio approaches design as a multifaceted process immersed in research, urbanism, and architectural design that addresses social, urban and environmental challenges. The studio gained early international recognition through a series of influential projects in the Roma and Condesa neighborhoods, catalyzing the renewal of those central areas in Mexico City.

Over the past three decades, JSa’s practice has evolved organically into a broader scope, encompassing: the recovery of heritage and promotion of culture; the development and integration of sustainable solutions; and the design of multidisciplinary communities and workspaces.

The studio’s diverse portfolio of over 180 built projects in Mexico, South America and Europe includes noteworthy residential developments like Pedre and the Juan de la Barrera Complex, Juan Soriano Contemporary Art Museum, internationally renowned restaurants Pujol and Ticuí, the Mexican Center for Philanthropy, Rain Harvest Home; and the resorts Naya and Volga Hotel.

JSa has been recognized with more than 130 national and international awards, including the Golden Lion of the Venice Architecture Biennale, the Gold Medal of the National Biennial of Mexican Architecture, and a Housing Award by the AIA. Their work has been published in Domus, The New York Times, Architectural Review, Dwell, Wallpaper, Architect, Summa+, Elle Décor, and Arquitectura Viva.

