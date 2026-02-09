Dallas Architecture Forum presents Architect Hilary Sample

The Dallas Architecture Forum continues its 2025-2026 Lecture Series with architect and educator Hilary Sample, co-founder of the award-winning firm MOS. She is also the IDC Foundation Professor of Housing Design and coordinator of the Core III Studio at Columbia University’s GSAPP.

Since its establishment in 2003, MOS has won major national and international awards and been recognized in significant publications. Monographs about the studio include an issue of El Croquis and Maintenance Architecture. Sample has taught at Columbia GSAPP, Harvard GSD, Yale School of Architecture, and the University of Toronto. She has held the John G. Williams Teaching Chair at the University of Arkansas and the Reyner Banham Chair at the State University of Buffalo.

MOS undertakes projects diverse in scale and type, spanning throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Recent projects include the Petite École in France, a public pavilion for teaching design to children; Laboratorio de Vivienda in Mexico, a housing-focused education center; Krabbesholm School in Denmark, a complex of four art studios; and a photographer’s studio, along with a collective affordable housing residence in Washington, D.C.

The work of MOS is held in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Art Institute of Chicago, Harvard University’s Frances Loeb Library, and Columbia University’s Butler Library. Sample, along with Michael Meredith, is a recipient of the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Museum’s National Design Award in Architecture, the United States Artists Award, and the Rome Prize.