Dallas Architecture Forum presents Common Ground Panel Discussion

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Max Levy

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present a new series titled Common Ground, which will pair established design leaders of Dallas with people they have mentored over the years.

Common Ground will highlight Max Levy and Colleagues in its inaugural panel series and is presented in memory of Dallas architect Ron Wommack. The panels in this series will bring together emerging designers, seasoned professionals, and the broader community to engage in meaningful conversations with locally recognized architects and designers.

Through candid dialogue, storytelling, and shared experiences, this series offers an inside look into the journeys of established voices in the field, bridging generations between experience and curiosity, celebrating local talent while nurturing the next generation of designers. Architect Max Levy and some of his colleagues will discuss their work and how their lives intersect.

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present a new series titled Common Ground, which will pair established design leaders of Dallas with people they have mentored over the years.

Common Ground will highlight Max Levy and Colleagues in its inaugural panel series and is presented in memory of Dallas architect Ron Wommack. The panels in this series will bring together emerging designers, seasoned professionals, and the broader community to engage in meaningful conversations with locally recognized architects and designers.

Through candid dialogue, storytelling, and shared experiences, this series offers an inside look into the journeys of established voices in the field, bridging generations between experience and curiosity, celebrating local talent while nurturing the next generation of designers. Architect Max Levy and some of his colleagues will discuss their work and how their lives intersect.

WHEN

WHERE

Angelika Film Center & Café - Dallas
5321 E Mockingbird Ln #230, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://dallasarchitectureforum.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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