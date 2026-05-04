Dallas Architecture Forum presents Deborah Berke

The Dallas Architecture Forum will present 2025 AIA Gold Medal winner Deborah Berke, Founding Principal of TenBerke Architects and Dean of the Yale School of Architecture.

Berke is an architect, educator, and the founder of New York-based architecture firm TenBerke. Among the firm’s most significant works are the Residential Colleges at Princeton University, the Cummins Indy Distribution Headquarters, the Rockefeller Arts Center at SUNY Fredonia, the Yale School of Art in New Haven, Connecticut, and the 21c Museum Hotels across the South and Midwest. In 2017, TenBerke was honored with a National Design Award from the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Deborah is the J. M. Hoppin Professor of Architecture and the Edward P. Bass Dean of the Yale School of Architecture, the first woman to hold the position. She has been a Professor at Yale since 1987.

Berke is the recipient of the 2025 AIA Gold Medal, the Institute’s highest honor recognizing individuals whose work has had a lasting influence on the theory and practice of architecture. She was also the recipient of the 2022 AIA/ ACSA Topaz Medallion, the highest honor for architectural education. In 2012, she was the inaugural designate of the Berkeley-Rupp Architecture Professorship and Prize at the University of California at Berkeley.

Berke spoke for The Forum a decade ago and also was a juror for The Forum’s Twenty-Fifth Anniversary Design Recognition.

