Dallas Architecture Forum presents Future Making: Museums in a Changing North Texas

As North Texas continues to grow, its cultural landscape is evolving as well. In addition to meeting the needs of a new generation of North Texans, the museums of Dallas and Fort Worth are welcoming new directors who are ushering in a different kind of museum visitor, one who sees the world through a rapidly shifting cultural lens and, perhaps, through a reconsidered architectural lens as well.

Whether leading a capital building project or rethinking what it means to engage with a museum collection in a revered space, this panel discussion will explore insights from the three newest museum directors in North Texas and how their perspectives are shaping the arts and experiences of 21st-century museum visitors.

The event, moderated by Kate Aoki, AIA, NOMA of Golden Egg Creative, will feature panelists like Carlos Basualdo, Director of the Nasher Sculpture Center; Brian Ferriso, Director of the Dallas Museum of Art; and Halona Norton Westbrook, PhD, Director of the Modern Art Museum Fort Worth.