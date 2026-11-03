Dallas Architecture Forum presents Future Making: Museums in a Changing North Texas

As North Texas continues to grow, its cultural landscape is evolving as well. In addition to meeting the needs of a new generation of North Texans, the museums of Dallas and Fort Worth are welcoming new directors who are ushering in a different kind of museum visitor, one who sees the world through a rapidly shifting cultural lens and, perhaps, through a reconsidered architectural lens as well.
Whether leading a capital building project or rethinking what it means to engage with a museum collection in a revered space, this panel discussion will explore insights from the three newest museum directors in North Texas and how their perspectives are shaping the arts and experiences of 21st-century museum visitors.
The event, moderated by Kate Aoki, AIA, NOMA of Golden Egg Creative, will feature panelists like Carlos Basualdo, Director of the Nasher Sculpture Center; Brian Ferriso, Director of the Dallas Museum of Art; and Halona Norton Westbrook, PhD, Director of the Modern Art Museum Fort Worth.
As North Texas continues to grow, its cultural landscape is evolving as well. In addition to meeting the needs of a new generation of North Texans, the museums of Dallas and Fort Worth are welcoming new directors who are ushering in a different kind of museum visitor, one who sees the world through a rapidly shifting cultural lens and, perhaps, through a reconsidered architectural lens as well.
Whether leading a capital building project or rethinking what it means to engage with a museum collection in a revered space, this panel discussion will explore insights from the three newest museum directors in North Texas and how their perspectives are shaping the arts and experiences of 21st-century museum visitors.
The event, moderated by Kate Aoki, AIA, NOMA of Golden Egg Creative, will feature panelists like Carlos Basualdo, Director of the Nasher Sculpture Center; Brian Ferriso, Director of the Dallas Museum of Art; and Halona Norton Westbrook, PhD, Director of the Modern Art Museum Fort Worth.
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TICKET INFO
Admission is free.