Dallas Architecture Forum presents Halperin Park Panel Discussion

The Dallas Architecture Forum completes its 2025-2026 Panel Discussion Series with a panel discussion about Halperin Park, the Southern Gateway Deck Park.

Halperin Park (Southern Gateway Deck Park) is a five-acre bridge park spanning Interstate 35E between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues, directly adjacent to the Dallas Zoo. Officially open on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the “park with a purpose” will transform the city’s southern sector and be a key catalyst for closing the opportunity gap that was created when the highway was originally built in the 1950s through the middle of Oak Cliff.

The park is expected to attract an estimated 2 million visitors annually and is predicted to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact in its first five years. In addition to native landscape and ample green space, park amenities will include: a bandshell for concerts and live events, an inclusive children’s playground, outdoor classroom space, a multi-purpose building for dining and community events, integrated history exhibits, a dedicated food truck area, interactive water features, and more.

Panelists will include moderator Nate Eudaly,; Ryan Blaylock, Senior Project Manager and a Principal at HKS; Russell Crader, Global Practice Director for Arts & Culture and a Principal at HKS; Thomas Shepheard, a seasoned construction professional; and Todd Strawn, PLA, a Principal at SWA Group.